Ike boys finish fourth at Coudy
The Eisenhower boys racked up three first-place finishes and took fourth as a team at the Coudersport Invitational on Friday. Jonah Samuelson swept the hurdle races, winning the 110 high hurdles in 16.3 and crossing the finish line in 43.1 in the 300 intermediates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|May 5
|Oh snap
|9
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|May 5
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC