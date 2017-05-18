Ike boys fall to region champ Seneca

Ike boys fall to region champ Seneca

Willy Hoffman had a personal best in the pole vault of 12-feet to win the high jump as the Knights fell to Region 4 champion Seneca 109-41. "Garrett Head ran a real good 800, he's one of the better 800 runners we've had in quite a few years.

