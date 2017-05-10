Helen Sykes
Helen Nora Sykes, 76, of Warren, PA, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Florida Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida. Born in Warren, PA on March 6, 1941, Helen was the daughter of the late Helen and Henry Long.
Read more at Times Observer.
