Harry Overbeck
Harry D. Overbeck, Sr., 83, of 130 Greeves Street, Kane, died Monday morning, May 22, 2017 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Harry was a handyman, having lived in several towns in the area, and lived in Florida as well, working for an electric company.
