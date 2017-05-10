GANT Candidate Questionnaire: Warren ...

GANT Candidate Questionnaire: Warren B. Mikesell II, MDJ

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GantDaily.com

GANT News conducted a questionnaire with the three candidates for the office of Magisterial District Judge, 46-3-02, in Clearfield County. Two of the three candidates responded to GANT's questionnaire under deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Tue Guywhousedtolikeyou 10
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) Tue Ashlee 4
Chris Shirley aka Dorman May 5 Curious 1
man dead in car on 666 May 1 Dee 5
small business want to open branch jamestown May 1 Rustbeltretard 4
How did he die Apr 30 Barnabee 2
News George Walter (Jun '14) Apr 26 Retard 5
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC