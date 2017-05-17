Funding for ARC could drop under new ...

Funding for ARC could drop under new budget proposal

Read more: Times Observer

Last week, the Allegheny Regional Commission awarded the Trails at Jakes Rocks project $225,000 for the next phase of mountain bike trail building. But President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal would cut ARC funding as well as funding for the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

