Funding for ARC could drop under new budget proposal
Last week, the Allegheny Regional Commission awarded the Trails at Jakes Rocks project $225,000 for the next phase of mountain bike trail building. But President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal would cut ARC funding as well as funding for the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
