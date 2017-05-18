Final countdown

The Warren County Board of Elections met on Friday to certify the results and voter registration totals as well as examine write-in votes cast. They first had to decide what criteria to use for accepting write-in votes - is just a person's last name enough? Commissioner Ben Kafferlin suggested that for a local race last names should count and Commissioner Jeff Eggleston added that they should especially when the candidate was announced.

