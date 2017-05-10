Eagles drop 5-0 decision to Cambridge Springs
The Youngsville Eagles got a strong pitching performance from Sam Hoover, but it wasn't enough in a 5-0 Region 3 setback to Cambridge Springs on Wednesday. Cambridge Springs broke through in the fifth for a run and scored two more in the sixth on a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.
