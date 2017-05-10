Dwight Work
DWIGHT E. WORK, 75 of Sidney, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 8, 2017 after a long illness. He was born on March 29, 1942 in Warren, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lawrence and Arlene Work.
