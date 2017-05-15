Drug bust nets man on bond in Warren ...

Drug bust nets man on bond in Warren County

One of two New York men busted Monday in a raid in Chautauqua County was on bond for a drug arrest in Warren County. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, New York State Police, and Ellicott Police Departments cooperated in conducting search warrants at two apartments in Falconer at 2 p.m. Monday.

