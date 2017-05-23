Dragons square off with Meadville in quarterfinals
Warren shortstop Nate Betts and his teammates will take on Meadville today in the District 10 Class 4A semifinals today at Ainsworth Field in Erie . After a 10-0, 6-inning win over Sharon in their first round game on Saturday, the Dragons meet Meadville today at Ainsworth Field in Erie with a trip to the District 10 Class 4A semifinals on the line.
