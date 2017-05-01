Dragons shine at McDowell Invitational

Dragons shine at McDowell Invitational

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Sophomore Lydia Latimer continued her ascent in the high jump, clearing a personal best 5-3 to win the event. She also took fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:03.95.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
man dead in car on 666 Mon Dee 5
small business want to open branch jamestown Mon Rustbeltretard 4
How did he die Sun Barnabee 2
News George Walter (Jun '14) Apr 26 Retard 5
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Apr 26 timmaaayyy 5
Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist Apr 25 Dindu Nuffin 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Apr 23 chris 8
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC