Donald King
Donald H. King, age 91, of Seymour, died on May 8, 2017. Don was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1925, the son of the late John E. King and Luella King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|chris
|12
|Nick Valencia
|Thu
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|May 5
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC