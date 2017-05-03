Deloris Anderson
Deloris Host Anderson, 82, of Lottsville, PA, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice Residence, Warren. Born in Sergeant, PA on May 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Serrill F. and Helen Host.
