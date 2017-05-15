Courthouse Annex building to re-open
Warren County Domestic Relations and Glenn Carlson's magisterial district judge office were moved from Hickory St. into the Courthouse back in October. At the time, complaints had been made about a musty, mildew smell in the building.
