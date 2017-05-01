County senior center schedule

Monday: 05/01: blood sugar testing, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pool & games, 9 a.m.; Dealing with Diabetes education, 11 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & games, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Thursday: 05/04: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & bingo, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Trips: Seneca Allegany Casino, May 9; The ARK Encounter in Kentucky & Creation Museum as portrayed in the Holy Bible, June 20-22; Seneca Lake one-day entertainment on boat trip, July 25; Montreal & Quebec City, Sept. 18-22; Iceland, Ireland & Scotland, April 30-May 10, 2018.

