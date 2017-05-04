County senior center schedule
Monday: 05/08: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & games, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Thursday: 05/11: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & bingo, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Trips: Seneca Allegany Casino, May 9; Lancaster for Jonah & the Whale, May 10-11; The ARK Encounter in Kentucky & Creation Museum as portrayed in the Holy Bible, June 20-22; Seneca Lake one-day entertainment on boat trip, July 25; Montreal & Quebec City, Sept. 18-22; Iceland, Ireland & Scotland, April 30-May 10, 2018.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Oh snap
|9
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
