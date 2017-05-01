County officials take closer look at recycling solutions

Eggleston said that he was under the impression that the county purchased the bins from a state grant but said that the entity collecting the recycling has been taking the bins and returning inferior bins in their place. He outlined one of the struggles - rural collection that needs to be transported by the provider to the Pittsfield transfer station before being transported to Buffalo has resulted in a shipping cost that is With the county now contracted with an engineer, Eggleston said that he has talked with them about conducting a feasibility study regarding a possible county recycling center which, he explained, has been linked in with the county's engagement with a consultant as part of the state's Early Intervention program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.