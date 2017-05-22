Conewango Ave. property headed to UCC Board of Appeals in June
A Conewango Ave. problem property will be before the City of Warren's Uniform Construction Code Joint Board of Appeals next month. Carl L. Devlieger, the owner of 20 Conewango Ave., has filed the appeal with the City of Warren, according to a legal notice from the city.
