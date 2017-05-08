Commissioners sign off on improvement...

Commissioners sign off on improvements to 2 county buildings

The commissioners reviewed scope of work documents from E&M Engineering for projects including the HVAC system at the Warren County Jail as well as the boiler system at the Warren County Courthouse. Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said that the estimated cost for the HVAC project is $35,000 in addition to $6,750 for the services of the engineering firm for developing specifications, bidding the project and overseeing the contract.

