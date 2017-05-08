Commissioners sign off on improvements to 2 county buildings
The commissioners reviewed scope of work documents from E&M Engineering for projects including the HVAC system at the Warren County Jail as well as the boiler system at the Warren County Courthouse. Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said that the estimated cost for the HVAC project is $35,000 in addition to $6,750 for the services of the engineering firm for developing specifications, bidding the project and overseeing the contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|May 5
|Oh snap
|9
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|May 5
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC