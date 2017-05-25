Commissioners nix proposal for added ...

Commissioners nix proposal for added protection of North Warren wellheads

The Warren County Commissioners have shot down a proposal aimed at adding an additional layer of protection to the wellheads of the North Warren Municipal Authority. County Planner Dan Glotz said that the NWMA started the process of source water protection planning last year at the request of the state Department of Environmental Protection.

