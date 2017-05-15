Co-champs: Big 7th inning lifts Harbor Creek past Warren; teams share Region 6 title
The Warren dugout reacts after taking a 6-0 lead against Harbor Creek in their Region 6 contest at Old Legion Field on Monday. Harbor Creek dogpiled on the pitching mound at Old Legion Field after recording the final out of its 15-7 win over Warren and gave coach Tim McQueeny a Gatorade bath in a celebration that was worthy of a state championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|Sun
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC