Child found on roof leads to reckless endangerment charges

7 hrs ago

A young child seen on a second-story roof in Jamestown led to reckless endangerment charges Saturday morning for two city residents. Operators at the 911 dispatch center received multiple calls around 10:40 a.m. for reports of a child sitting on a roof at 287 S. Main St. City officers arrived and found the young child on the second-story roof; they were able to call to the child and bring him in through a stairwell window without injury.

