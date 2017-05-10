Child found on roof leads to reckless endangerment charges
A young child seen on a second-story roof in Jamestown led to reckless endangerment charges Saturday morning for two city residents. Operators at the 911 dispatch center received multiple calls around 10:40 a.m. for reports of a child sitting on a roof at 287 S. Main St. City officers arrived and found the young child on the second-story roof; they were able to call to the child and bring him in through a stairwell window without injury.
