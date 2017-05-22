Changes ahead for Intellectual Disabilities Waiver Program
According to Ronna Tipton, Director of Forest-Warren Human Services Intellectual Disabilities program, the program currently accepts individuals in first or second great with an IQ of 69 or below. Starting July 1 with the approval of the ID Waiver renewal, still with the federal government but expected to be approved for July, eligibility criteria will be greatly changed.
