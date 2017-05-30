CCWA co-hosts third annual Chautauqua Lake Cleanup

The third annual Chautauqua Lake Cleanup was held on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Items collected included 61 tires, 20 cubic yards of trash, and 1,040 pounds of mixed metals, according to a press release. Co-hosted by the CCWA, Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, Chautauqua Co.

