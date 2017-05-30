Camp Day to be held Wednesday at Tim Hortons
On Wednesday, May 31, all proceeds from hot and cold coffee sales will go toward the Tim Horton's Children's Foundation. The charity, which runs seven camps - six in Canada and one in the United States - works to send children from low-income homes to Youth Leadership camps to provide them with support and inspiration to excel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|May 26
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May 26
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC