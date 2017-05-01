Buffalo fans deserve better from Pegulas
From all accounts, Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula is a really good guy. He is a highly successful businessman who earned his billions in natural gas development with roots less than an hour away in Allegany, New York, where he was based in the 1980s with East Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|man dead in car on 666
|Mon
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|Mon
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Sun
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Apr 25
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC