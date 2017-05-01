Bradford man found dead in Reservoir

According to Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Communications Director Eric Levis, Robert Gonzalez, 58, was found dead in the reservoir near Roper Hollow. Officials responded to the scene after someone called Warren County 911 to report a dog wearing a life jacket swimming in the reservoir.

