Backpacking introduction trip set for June 17 at Tracey Ridge

The trip is an opportunity for anyone interested in giving backpacking a try to do just that - with all food and equipment provided. The guided backpacking tour of the Tracey Ridge Wilderness Area will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, with an introduction to the planning process, gear requirements, instructions on efficient packing, and what to do along the trail while hiking.

