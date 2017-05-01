Antique Club hears about dolls
Kate Reed, founder of the Kinzua Country Dollars and a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, spoke to the members of the Warren Antique Study Club on April 24 at the Woman's Club of Warren. Kate brought in her German dolls with bisque heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|man dead in car on 666
|16 hr
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|20 hr
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Sun
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Apr 25
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC