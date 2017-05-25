Anna Mae Christy
Anna Mae Christy of York, PA, formerly of Levittown, PA and Weeki Wachee, FL, passed away on May 19, 2017 at the age of 95. Anna Mae was born in Erie, PA, the daughter of the late Martin J. and Anna Denial. She was preceded in death by her siblings Rose Marie , William, Martin and Betty Grace .
