Andrew Marfink
Andrew Guy Marfink Jr. age 77 of 6 Bean Drive, Starbrick, Pa., passed away on Sunday May 7,2017, at the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, after a lengthy illness. Andy was born Dec. 3. 1939 in Sheffield, the son of the late Andrew G. and Velta Ralston Marfink.
