80-year-old Russell bridge to be replaced

The bridge, located on Liberty Street in Russell, is located about one half mile east of the intersection with Route 62 and roughly one half mile west of the intersection of Priest Hollow and Fox Hill Road. Built in 1937, the steel truss bridge has been classified as PennDOT said that the bridge will be replaced with a two-span 220 foot long prestressed concrete beam bridge.

