80-year-old Russell bridge to be replaced
The bridge, located on Liberty Street in Russell, is located about one half mile east of the intersection with Route 62 and roughly one half mile west of the intersection of Priest Hollow and Fox Hill Road. Built in 1937, the steel truss bridge has been classified as PennDOT said that the bridge will be replaced with a two-span 220 foot long prestressed concrete beam bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC