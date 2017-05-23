49th Four Flags ceremony set for Satu...

49th Four Flags ceremony set for Saturday at Crescent Park

Memorial Day, often seen as the start of summer, is a day to pause and remember those who have sacrificed for our country. The four flags represent the four powers who have controlled this area - the Seneca Nation of Indians, followed by the French, then the English before the formation of the United States.

