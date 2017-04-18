Youngsville track and field shines at Fairview Invite
Naomi Swartzbaugh and Owen Engstrom led a strong performance for the Youngsville track and field teams at the Fairview Invitational on Saturday. Swartzbaugh, fresh off her school record in the 100 hurdles at Corry on Thursday, ran a time of 51.40 to win the 300 hurdles as the Youngsville girls finished fifth in the team standings with 81 points.
