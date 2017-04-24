Youngsville track and field posts strong results at Titusville
The Youngsville track and field teams traveled to Titusville on Thursday and lost a pair of competitive meets - the girls by an 87-62 score and the boys 86-63. For the girls, Naomi Swartzbaugh once again swept the hurdle races, while Brooke Messinger did the same in the 1600 and 3200.
