Youngsville softball falls to Cambridge Springs
While Youngsville was dealt a 12-1, five-inning setback by Cambridge Springs on Tuesday, coach Ron Jameson saw plenty of positives. The Lady Eagles scored their lone run in the fifth inning, as Kathy Sveda walked, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a fielder's choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Tue
|Pico De Gallo
|1
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC