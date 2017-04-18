Workshops scheduled as part of Allegh...

Workshops scheduled as part of Allegheny River celebration

Partners in the celebration of the Allegheny River as Pennsylvania River of the Year will be helping people avoid polluting it while keeping their on-lot systems up to date. Conewango Creek Watershed Association, Jamestown Audubon, and Penn State Cooperative Extension will offer workshops covering maintenance of private water and on-lot septic systems.

