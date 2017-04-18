Work to repair Wetmore Cemetery nearing completion almost one year after tornado

Wetmore Cemetery, in North Warren, is one of the places that was heavily damaged after the high winds ripped through the area, twisting trees apart and wrecking the ground where local residents were buried. Several of the headstones were knocked over or driven into the ground during the tornado, said Bob Hennessey of Fox and Sons, who has been hired to finish up the cleanup effort in the cemetery by Conewango Township, which owns the land.

