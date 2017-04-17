Wildfire season

Wildfire season

With Pennsylvania's traditional statewide trout season underway, and weather conditions that keep firefighters busy responding to wildfires across much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is urging fishermen, property owners and others to take steps to prevent forest and brush fires. "We ask trout anglers and other forest visitors to be extremely careful because fire danger is increasing rapidly amid sunny, warm days and little rainfall," "One act of carelessness could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests, where wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind."

