Warren woman sentenced for burglary, simple assault

Phillips was charged in December after entering 135 Dey Lane, breaking into a safe from which 36 Lyrica pills were stolen and then assaulting two neighbors. State police responded to the residence and spoke with the owner, who told police that her neighbor said that Phillips was in the residence.

