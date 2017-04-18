Warren turns in a number of strong performances at Kane

Troy Shattuck and Blake Ristau helped lead a fifth place overall finish and second among 3A schools for the boys, while the Lady Dragons' distance crew of Naomi Hahn, Kayla Giambrone and Michaela Lind strongly aided an eighth place finish for the girls. For the boys, Shattuck and Ristau went 2-3 in the 800, while Shattuck finished third in the 400 and Ristau second in the 1600, just getting edged by Bradford's Logan Caruso in what was a very close finish.

