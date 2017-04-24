Warren softball breezes past Meadville, 11-0
Warren scored four runs in the first inning en route to an 11-0 non-region win over Meadville on Friday. Alexis Nyquist and Celia Chase reached based to start the game and Kiersten Hoffman knocked them in with the only hit of the inning.
