Warren softball breezes past Meadville, 11-0

Warren scored four runs in the first inning en route to an 11-0 non-region win over Meadville on Friday. Alexis Nyquist and Celia Chase reached based to start the game and Kiersten Hoffman knocked them in with the only hit of the inning.

