Warren rallies for wild 13-12 win over Harbor Creek
Freshman Grace Wortman's 2-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning turned out to be the game winner on Tuesday, as Warren rallied from a 5-run deficit to beat Harbor Creek 13-12 to earn another key Region 6 win. "I'm not saying we're going to win every game, but the thing is we're never out of any game because this team doesn't give up."
