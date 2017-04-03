Warren man charged with $2,000 burglary at Waste Treatment Corp.
A Warren man has been charged with breaking into Waste Treatment Corporation and walking out with equipment worth more than $2,000. According to City of Warren Police, during a review of video surveillance at Waste Treatment Corp., a man, later determined to be Thomas W. Zaffino, 56, of 810 Cornplanter Ave., Warren, with a flashlight was seen entering the building through a secure door shortly after 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. "The individual walked around the structure for a short period of time before stealing a Milwaukee Magnetic Drill Press which was on a table near the south exit," Using the video, police were able to identify the license plate number on the blue pick-up seen before and after the man was in the building.
