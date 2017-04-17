Warren man behind bars for alleged sexual assault
A Warren man remains behind bars and faces charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault that occurred on April 13. Michael Wayne Herbert Vanderhoof, 22, 108 N. South St., was arrested and charged by Pennsylvania State Police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse - forcible compulsion and indecent assault - without consent of other. The female victim went to the Warren state police barracks, arriving at approximately 12:19 a.m. on April 14, to report the alleged assault that occurred the afternoon prior, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC