Warren man behind bars for alleged sexual assault

A Warren man remains behind bars and faces charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault that occurred on April 13. Michael Wayne Herbert Vanderhoof, 22, 108 N. South St., was arrested and charged by Pennsylvania State Police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse - forcible compulsion and indecent assault - without consent of other. The female victim went to the Warren state police barracks, arriving at approximately 12:19 a.m. on April 14, to report the alleged assault that occurred the afternoon prior, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

