Warren County process for drug overdose cases includes many agencies

Work is being done to try and figure out how best to serve cases of drug overdose in the Warren General Hospital Emergency Room. According to Betsy Miller, Forest-Warren Human Services SCA Director, numbers are being run to evaluate how many people come to the WGH Emergency Room for drug overdoses in an attempt to weed out a target population of addicts that would benefit from services from FWHS Drug and Alcohol programs.

