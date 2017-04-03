Warren County process for drug overdose cases includes many agencies
Work is being done to try and figure out how best to serve cases of drug overdose in the Warren General Hospital Emergency Room. According to Betsy Miller, Forest-Warren Human Services SCA Director, numbers are being run to evaluate how many people come to the WGH Emergency Room for drug overdoses in an attempt to weed out a target population of addicts that would benefit from services from FWHS Drug and Alcohol programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC