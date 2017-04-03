Warren arsonist has sentence reconsid...

Warren arsonist has sentence reconsideration denied Friday

2 hrs ago

A Warren man sentenced to state prison for burning down his mother's Morrison St. house in order to collect insurance payments has had a request for sentence reconsideration denied. Robert D.L. Clever II was sentenced on March 10 to 12 to 48 months in state prison by Judge Gregory Hammond, who also presided over Friday's argument.

