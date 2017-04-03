Warren arsonist has sentence reconsideration denied Friday
A Warren man sentenced to state prison for burning down his mother's Morrison St. house in order to collect insurance payments has had a request for sentence reconsideration denied. Robert D.L. Clever II was sentenced on March 10 to 12 to 48 months in state prison by Judge Gregory Hammond, who also presided over Friday's argument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC