US women beat Canada in OT of gold medal game
Hilary Knight scored at 10:17 of overtime to give the United States a 3-2 victory over Canada in the women's hockey world championship final Friday night, capping an emotionally charged two-week stretch that included an off-ice fight and victory against USA Hockey for better wages. The Americans won their fourth straight title and eighth in the last 10 tries against their rivals, who will get their shot at revenge as defending Olympic champions next year in South Korea.
