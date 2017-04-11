Trivia Winner

A record setting 14 teams participated in the bimonthly event, testing their knowledge in such areas as The April trivia event was sponsored by Sheetz, coordinated by Assistant Manager Robin Morrison, with Sheetz supplying bottled water, giant cookies, and $10 gift cards to each member of the winning team. Additional prizes were given out by the library in recognition of our second anniversary, including two Kindle Paperwhites.

