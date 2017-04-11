Trivia Winner
A record setting 14 teams participated in the bimonthly event, testing their knowledge in such areas as The April trivia event was sponsored by Sheetz, coordinated by Assistant Manager Robin Morrison, with Sheetz supplying bottled water, giant cookies, and $10 gift cards to each member of the winning team. Additional prizes were given out by the library in recognition of our second anniversary, including two Kindle Paperwhites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC